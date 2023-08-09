BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jesus Rodriguez Moreno got behind the wheel drunk and hit a power pole with enough force to sever it at its base — but he didn’t stop, a prosecutor said.

Instead, he continued driving along Highway 184 in Lamont, his Pontiac Aztek missing a front bumper and leaking fluid, and crashed again, this time hitting a pedestrian.

Moreno still didn’t stop, prosecutor William Schlaerth told jurors Wednesday. He drove away as David Rosales Rico, 39, died on the side of the road. California Highway Patrol officers followed the Pontiac’s fluid trail and located Moreno passed out behind the wheel more than a mile-and-a-half away.

Any reasonable person would have stopped and tried to get help, Schlaerth said during closing arguments in Moreno’s murder trial.

“No reasonable person on the planet would have acted the way (Moreno) did,” he said.

Moreno, 61, whose blood-alcohol level measured 0.25% — more than three times the legal limit — faces a life term in prison if convicted of second-degree murder in the June 3, 2017, crash. He has three prior drunken driving convictions.

Deputy Public Defender Jacob Evans acknowledged a crime was committed but asked the jury to consider finding Moreno guilty of vehicular manslaughter with intoxication with ordinary negligence, arguing that charge better fits the evidence.

“As a society we can be angry at what happened here, but we cannot call it a murder unless it’s a murder,” Evans said. He spent much of his closing going over the legal definitions of murder and manslaughter, and calling into question what Moreno’s blood-alcohol content was at the time of the crash instead of when tested hours later, and the testimony of CHP investigators.

Schlaerth will present his rebuttal argument Thursday morning, after which the jury will get the case.

Moreno was previously tried and found guilty of murder in 2019, but the 5th District Court of Appeal tossed his conviction after determining investigators violated his Miranda rights when questioning him.

“Although there was strong evidence supporting the convictions, we cannot conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the admission of (Moreno’s) statements was harmless,” appellate justices said in their ruling.