BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash that killed a Bakersfield grandmother in 2019 was no accident, a prosecutor said Tuesday. It occurred a the result of a series of callous choices made by two men — one drunk — who engaged in a high-speed race in southwest Bakersfield, he said.

Ronald Pierce and Israel Maldonado probably didn’t want anyone to get hurt, but that’s beside the point, prosecutor Cole McKnight told jurors during his closing argument in the alleged racers’ murder trial.

“They consciously knew what they were doing was dangerous to human life, they disregarded the risks to human life, and they did it anyway,” McKnight said.

The two are charged with crimes including second-degree murder and face life terms in prison if convicted.

Pierce’s attorney, David A. Torres, and Maldonado’s attorney, Tony Lidgett, will present their closing arguments after McKnight.

McKnight said Pierce’s actions, in particular, were inexcusable. He knew he was drunk and got behind the wheel then drove at speeds reaching 130 mph before he crashed into Navarro’s minivan, the prosecutor said. Navarro was killed and two children in the minivan, Navarro’s grandchildren, were injured.

Tests revealed Pierce’s blood-alcohol content was 0.24%, three times the legal limit.

Although Maldonado didn’t hit the minivan, he initiated the race by spinning his pickup’s tires at a red light, challenging Pierce, McKnight said. If Maldonado didn’t issue the challenge or had stopped racing, Navarro would not have died, he said.

“Maria and her grandkids didn’t deserve this,” McKnight said.

The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2019, on Old River Road just south of Ming Avenue. Video footage captured the incident, as did footage from Pierce’s dash cam.

