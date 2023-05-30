BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Joshua Ramage was under the influence when he hit and seriously injured two bicyclists while driving on Stockdale Highway, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Ramage, 43, guessed his blood-alcohol content would be 0.21% after being stopped by a Bakersfield police officer while fleeing the scene of the May 1, 2021, crash, Deputy District Attorney Tara Deal told jurors. She noted his exact words were, “I’m just guessing. It’s the way I feel.”

His BAC actually measured 0.25%, more than three times the legal limit, Deal said in closing arguments.

“There was certainly sufficient evidence in this case . . . to show that the defendant, when he drove a vehicle, he was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” Deal said.

She asked jurors to return guilty verdicts on all charges, including hit-and-run causing death or permanent serious injury.

Ramage’s public defender, Thomas J. Pope, said what happened was a tragedy — but his client’s not to blame. Bicyclists Douglas Allmon and Alissa (Lisa) Brown were at fault, he said.

“What happened in this case is that Doug and Lisa are responsible for their own injuries,” Pope said. The two rode in a traffic lane at night without lights or reflectors on their bikes, he said.

Ramage never saw them before impact, Pope said, and was unable to immediately stop safely. He’d been searching for a way to return to the scene when police pulled him over, the attorney said.

Pope asked the jury to find Ramage not guilty of all charges.

Ramage has pleaded not guilty to DUI causing bodily injury, DUI with BAC .08% or more and hit-and-run causing death or permanent serious injury.

The crash occurred at 9:14 p.m. on Stockdale Highway just west of California Avenue. Deal said two witnesses and physical evidence indicate Ramage veered right and hit the bicyclists in the bike lane. Pope argued one witness heard but didn’t actually witness the collision, and the other was too far away to clearly see what happened. Ramage drove straight and never veered, Pope said.

Injuries suffered by Brown included broken ribs, a collapsed lung, broken pelvis, skull fracture and bleeding on the brain. She spent time in a coma and received a traumatic brain injury, Deal said. Allmon had a lacerated spleen, broken ribs and a cut to his scalp.

Deal will finish presenting her rebuttal argument Wednesday, after which the jury will get the case.