BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A claim has been filed with the city in connection with a March 25 crash in which an off-duty Bakersfield police detective, allegedly driving drunk in a city-owned vehicle, hit a parked truck which then struck a travel trailer.

The claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — was filed June 1 and seeks more than $4,000 to repair damage to the truck and trailer, plus other expenses. Both the truck and trailer were unoccupied.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Susan Eileen Avenue, south of Rosedale Highway and east of Heath Road.

The detective, Louis Rodriguez, admitted drinking two or three Modelo beers at a friend’s wedding hours earlier and later having one “Zeus” — possibly a reference to Zeus Imperial IPA — at his girlfriend’s house, according to California Highway Patrol reports included with the claim.

A CHP officer wrote Rodriguez had red and watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. He was unable to accurately perform field sobriety tests, the reports say.

“(Rodriguez) related, in essence: he was traveling eastbound at approximately 25 mph and doesn’t recall anything after that,” the reports say.

According to the reports, Rodriguez left the scene to take his dog to his girlfriend, returned to speak with the damaged vehicles’ owner, then went back to his girlfriend’s house to wait for CHP.

Investigators recommended misdemeanor DUI charges, the reports say.

District Attorney’s office spokeswoman Daniela Gonzaga said the case was sent back for further investigation on April 12 and resubmitted on May 11. It is under review, she said.