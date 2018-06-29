CHP warns of Maximum Enforcement Period ahead of Fourth of July, targeting DUI drivers

California Highway Patrol officers will be out in force this July Fourth, looking for impaired drivers on the roadways ahead of holiday celebrations and as they conclude, officials said.

The Maximum Enforcement Period begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and finishes at midnight Wednesday, CHP said.

“Do not let a day of festivities turn into a day of tragedy,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in a news release. “If you drive impaired, you risk your life and the lives of others on the road.”

Officials advised the public to prepare with “plenty of non-alcoholic beverages on hand” during Fourth of July celebrations, which “often extend into the evening, as people wait for fireworks.”

Last year during the a four-day period surrounding Fourth of July celebrations, 47 people were killed in collisions throughout the state, CHP said.

More than half of them were not wearing seat belts.

More than 1,200 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, CHP said.