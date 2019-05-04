CHP to honor officers killed in the line of duty

California Highway Patrol plans to honor its officers who have lost their lives on the roads they patrol.

On Tuesday, CHP plans to memorialize Officer Kirk Griess of Solano County and Sergeant Steven Licon of Riverside.

Officer Griess was killed last August during a traffic stop by a driver who was allegedly on the phone.

Sergeant Licon was hit in March by a suspected DUI driver.

CHP says, the agency’s history, 230 officers have been killed in the line of duty.

CHP will honor them in a ceremony in Sacramento on Tuesday morning.