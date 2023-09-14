BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is scheduled to host a DUI and license checkpoint within Bakersfield city limits Saturday night.

Highway patrol officials say the checkpoint is scheduled from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield.

During the DUI and license checkpoint officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment and checking for proper licensing.

Crashes involving an impaired driver are reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized DUI checkpoints are conducted routinely, according to CHP.

CHP officials say checkpoints serve the purpose of public education, and the deterrence and removal of drunk drivers.