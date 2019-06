BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers will be out Saturday night for a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint somewhere in unincorporated Kern County.

Officers will be out at an undisclosed location within the county limits on May 11 beginning at 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday.

CHP says checkpoints act as a deterrent to keep potentially drunk or impaired drivers off roads.

Last year, CHP says its officers made 60,336 DUI arrests statewide which was a nearly 4% increase from 2017.