BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol will be screening drivers at an undisclosed location between the hours of 6 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Traffic officers will be screening drivers for signs of alcohol or drug intoxication and proper licensing and registration.

Officials said routine and well-publicized DUI checkpoints and patrols can decrease DUI-related crashes by 20%. Drivers will be screened for signs of intoxication from alcohol, narcotics, prescription drugs, marijuana and over-the-counter medications.

Checkpoints are placed based on DUI-related collisions and arrest data, CHP said in a release.

Anyone who suspects seeing an intoxicated driver on the road is urged to call 911.