BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield on Friday.

CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 a.m. Dec. 17 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing.

Officials said routine and well-publicized DUI checkpoints can act as a deterrent in preventing DUI-related crashes causing injury or death by about 20%.

In addition, in a release from CHP, officials said 30% of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their system.

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is asked to call 911.