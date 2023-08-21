BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol held a checkpoint in east Bakersfield Friday night and screened 437 vehicles and two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to CHP.

Officers held a DUI and license checkpoint on westbound Niles Street at Crestmont Drive over the weekend and gave 17 citations to drivers who were driving without their licenses, according to CHP.

Officials say five drivers were detained for further evaluation and two vehicles were stored.