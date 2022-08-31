BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol in Mojave will conduct a DUI and license checkpoint in eastern Kern County from Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 1 a.m., according to CHP.

The CHP in Mojave serves the Tehachapi, Rosamond, Boron, Ridgecrest and Mojave areas.

The officers at the checkpoint are trained in detecting alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers, according to CHP. Officers will be using hand-held breath testing devices which provide an accurate measure of blood alcohol concentrations.

Officials say publicizing a DUI and license checkpoint may deter drivers from drinking and driving.