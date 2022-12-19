BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspected drunken drivers were arrested during a California Highway Patrol checkpoint held Friday in northwest Bakersfield.

Officers said a total of 302 vehicles were screened between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. at the checkpoint set up at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Holland Street. The location is south of Rosedale Highway.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Those who see a suspected drunken driver are asked to call 911.