CHP: At least 1 person killed in Highway 99 collision

CHP says at least one person is dead following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was first reported at around 11 p.m. just south of California Avenue.

A Honda Civic had flipped over and caused a big rig to rollover.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered the passenger of the Civic had died.

The driver of the car was arrested for suspicion of felony DUI, according to CHP.

Crews are still on scene working to clear the debris.

The number one lane remains the only lane open but crews are in the clearing stages, according to CHP.

The crash is still under investigation.