BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old driver ran a stop sign in a stolen vehicle on Saturday and was hit by a pickup, killing a passenger in the stolen car, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers released more details Monday about the deadly crash that occurred over the weekend.

According to a CHP release, Timothy Javier Leal, 18, and a 15-year-old boy were in a stolen 2018 Kia Optima traveling west on Irene Street at about 7:20 a.m. on Saturday. The Optima ran a stop sign at Alta Vista Drive and was hit by a Toyota Tundra heading south, officers said.

The Tundra rolled over and came to a rest against a house. The pickup’s driver, an 80-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. Leal ran from the car but was detained a short distance away and taken to Kern Medical for treatment of serious injuries, according to the release.

Officers said Leal showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest. He’s expected to be taken to jail once released from the hospital.