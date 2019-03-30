CHP: 1 driver arrested for DUI following rollover crash in Southeast Bakersfield

CHP says a driver is under arrest for DUI following a rollover crash in Southeast Bakersfield on Friday night.

CHP says the crash involving a Ford F150 and an Infiniti sedan happened just before 9:30 p.m. at Cottonwood Road and Reese Avenue.

Video was provided to 17 News by Brandon Barraza.

Witnesses told CHP the truck was swerving badly before the crash. The truck eventually spun out, rolled over and collided with an Infiniti sedan.

The driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of DUI, CHP said late Friday night.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The truck driver was not identified.