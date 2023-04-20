BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have filed charges against an 18-year-old accused of driving drunk in a stolen vehicle in a crash that killed his teen passenger earlier this year.

Timothy Javier Leal was charged Wednesday with seven felonies including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing bodily injury and hit-and-run resulting in death, according to court records. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of hit-and-run causing property damage.

No court date was listed as of Thursday morning.

According to a court filing, Leal ran a stop sign in a stolen Kia Optima on Feb. 4 and was hit by a Toyota Tundra. Leal’s passenger, a 15-year-old boy, died at the scene.

The Tundra rolled over and its driver, an 80-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, the report says. The crash happened at Irene Street and Alta Vista Drive.

Leal showed multiple signs of impairment including slurred speech, an odor of alcohol and bloodshot, watery eyes, according to the filing. He was found a short distance from the crash scene and admitted driving, officers said.