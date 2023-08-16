BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will be checking drivers for a license and signs of impairment Friday night at an undisclosed location.

Officers will be holding the DUI checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield on Aug. 18. Vehicles will be stopped between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to CHP.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment, while also making sure drivers have sufficient licensing. Research showed that conducting well-documented checkpoints can reduce impaired accidents by up to 20% said CHP.

DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on specific factors and tendencies of DUI arrests affording the greatest opportunity for achieving influenced driving deterrence. Each location for a checkpoint is selected with safety as the top priority for both officers and the public.

Remember: “Report Drunk Driver” – Call 911.