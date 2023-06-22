BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint from Friday night to early Saturday morning.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to officials.

Police say crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by 20% when well-publicized DUI checkpoints are conducted routinely.

During the checkpoint, officers will be looking for signs of drug or alcohol-impaired driving and proper licensing, according to officials. This may delay motorists momentarily.

Officers say drug-impaired driving not only includes illegal drugs but prescription drugs, marijuana and some over-the-counter medications.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the same impact of an alcohol-related DUI arrest, including jail time, fines, fees and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.