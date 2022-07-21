BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and license checkpoint at an undisclosed location within city limits from Friday at 6:30 p.m. to Saturday at 2 a.m., according to the department.

Police say officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and proper licensing. This may cause a momentary delay.

When available, specially trained officers will be able to evaluate those suspected of driving impaired, according to the department. Drugs that impair driving not only include illegal narcotics but also may include prescription drugs, marijuana and some over-the-counter medications.

Police advise drivers caught driving under the influence can expect the impact of a DUI arrest. This could include jail time, fines, fees and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.