BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is to conduct a DUI and license checkpoint in an undisclosed area of the city between Friday at 6:30 p.m. to Saturday at 2 a.m., according to the department.

The department said officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and checking for proper licensing. Drugs that may impair are not only illegal narcotics but also marijuana, over-the-counter medications and prescription drugs.

When available specially trained officers will assess those suspected of driving under the influence, according to BPD.

Police advise drivers caught driving under the influence can expect the impact of a DUI arrest. This could include jail time, fines, fees and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.