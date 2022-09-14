BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and license checkpoint within city limits Friday, officials said.

Police said the checkpoint is scheduled from Friday, Sept. 16 between 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 a.m.

During the checkpoint, officers will be looking for signs of drug or alcohol impairment and proper licensing, according to police. This may delay traffic momentarily. Drugs that impair driving are not only illegal drugs but also marijuana, over-the-counter medications and prescription drugs.

According to BPD, research shows when DUI checkpoints are well-publicized, drug or alcohol-impaired crashes can be reduced by 20 percent.

Police advise drivers caught driving under the influence can expect the impact of a DUI arrest could include jail time, fines, fees and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.