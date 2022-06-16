BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the city on Friday between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to a press release from the department.

Police say officers will be looking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing. Specially trained officers will be available to evaluate individuals who appear to be under the influence.

Police advise drivers caught driving under the influence can expect the impact of a DUI arrest. This could include jail time, fines, fees and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.