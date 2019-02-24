BPD: One previously convicted DUI driver arrested during checkpoint Saturday night

On Saturday night, BPD arrested one previously convicted DUI driver for driving under the influence during a checkpoint in Northwest Bakersfield.

During the checkpoint, that was set up in the 1000 block of Calloway Drive, officers screened 1470 vehicles. Five drivers were detained for more examination of their sobriety level.

One arrest was made at the checkpoint.

BPD also cited 11 drivers for driving without a license and one was driving on a suspended license.

As always, the Bakersfield Police Department encourages you to call 911 if you see a suspected impaired driver.