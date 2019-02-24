BPD: One previously convicted DUI driver arrested during checkpoint Saturday night

DUI News

by: Lia Yoakum

Posted: / Updated:
DUI checkpoints_1505064132683.jpg

On Saturday night, BPD arrested one previously convicted DUI driver for driving under the influence during a checkpoint in Northwest Bakersfield.

During the checkpoint, that was set up in the 1000 block of Calloway Drive, officers screened 1470 vehicles. Five drivers were detained for more examination of their sobriety level.

One arrest was made at the checkpoint.

BPD also cited 11 drivers for driving without a license and one was driving on a suspended license.

As always, the Bakersfield Police Department encourages you to call 911 if you see a suspected impaired driver.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS