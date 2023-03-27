BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police detective was arrested Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving, a police spokesman said.

Detective Louis Rodriguez, an 11-year veteran of the department, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, Sgt. Robert Pair said.

The California Highway Patrol is the investigating agency. Pair said he had no other details about the incident.

17 News has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for more information on the incident.