BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers arrested three drivers for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and two drivers allegedly driving under the influence of drugs at a checkpoint in the Rosedale area Friday.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the checkpoint was held at the 9700 block of Meacham Road Friday.

At the checkpoint 11 drivers were detained for evaluation, five were arrested for driving under the influence and one vehicle was impounded.