BPD arrests 1 previously convicted DUI driver in checkpoint

Bakersfield Police Department arrested two drivers during their DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint Saturday evening.

Officers screened 428 vehicles in the 1800 block of Panorama Drive on Saturday between the hours of 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Nine drivers were found to be unlicensed and 12 motorists were found to be driving on a suspended license.

BPD says they arrested two drivers for driving under the influence of cannabis, and of the two, one was previously convicted of DUI.

As always, you’re encouraged to call 911 if you see an impaired driver.