Bakersfield police says officers arrested a previously convicted DUI driver for driving under the influence during a checkpoint on Saturday night.

During the checkpoint that was set up in the 1400 block of Union Avenue officers screened 1025 vehicles. Four drivers were detained for more examination of their sobriety level.

One arrest was made at the checkpoint.

Officers also cited 36 drivers for driving without a license and 16 were driving with a suspended license.