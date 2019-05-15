BPD: 1 DUI arrest, 2 others arrested for stolen vehicle possession at Tuesday night checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police DUI checkpoint on Tuesday night netted one DUI arrest, along with the arrest of two others who were in possession of reported stolen vehicles.

Police said they conducted their checkpoint in the 4600 block of Stockdale Highway on Tuesday evening.

Officials said they screened 1,121 vehicles at the checkpoint and arrested a driver for DUI. Police said that driver has had previous DUI arrests.

Police also said they recovered two stolen vehicles. The drivers of the two vehicles were arrested; one of them was also arrested for drug possession.

Police said three drivers were detained for further sobriety evaluation.

Thirteen drivers were cited for driving without a license.

Twenty-two drivers were found driving with a suspended license.

Bakersfield police remind you, if you see a suspected drunk driver, call 911.