BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A BNSF police officer who was nearly killed by a suspected drunk driver earlier this month has been released from the hospital.

BNSF Railway Officer Bryan Clark was riding his motorcycle on Panama Lane near Ashe Road of April 1 when he was hit by a pickup truck. The driver who hit Clark was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Over the course of the next 48 hours, Clark had four surgeries and one of his legs had to be amputated. Members of the California Highway Patrol escorted Clark home from the hospital.

Clark’s family says his road to recovery is a long one and they hope Clark’s story can serve as a reminder about the dangers of drunk driving.