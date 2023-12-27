BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has announced they will be conducting several multi-unit high visibility DUI enforcement operations over the next few months.

BPD said the traffic unit conducted a high-visibility DUI enforcement operation on Wednesday, Dec. 20 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., where the operation resulted in five drivers being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, with two of those drivers having prior convictions.

BPD reminds drivers that it is inherently dangerous to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and or alcohol. The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by

calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.