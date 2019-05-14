Bakersfield police to conduct DUI checkpoint Tuesday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police will hold a DUI checkpoint Tuesday, May 14, within city limits in an effort to reduce the number of drunken drivers on the roadway.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 6 p.m. to midnight, police said.

Research shows crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and DUI patrols are routinely conducted, according to police.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911. 

