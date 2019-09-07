Bakersfield police to conduct DUI checkpoint Sept. 7

Kern's Sober Realtiy
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police will hold a DUI checkpoint Saturday, Sept. 7 at an undisclosed location within city limits.

The checkpoint is scheduled from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m., police said.

“The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol- or-drug-involved crashes,” a Bakersfield Police Department news release said.

The department said over the last three years, 26 people have died in DUI-related crashes.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News