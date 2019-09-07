Bakersfield police to conduct DUI checkpoint Sept. 7

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police will hold a DUI checkpoint Saturday, Sept. 7 at an undisclosed location within city limits.

The checkpoint is scheduled from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m., police said.

“The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol- or-drug-involved crashes,” a Bakersfield Police Department news release said.

The department said over the last three years, 26 people have died in DUI-related crashes.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.