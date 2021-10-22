Bakersfield police to conduct DUI checkpoint Saturday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location within Bakersfield city limits Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.

The Bakersfield Police Department said its officers will be checking for possibly DUI or drug impaired drivers from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.

The department says well-publicized DUI checkpoints, regular proactive DUI patrols can act as a deterrent and reduce alcohol-related crashes by up to 20%. Over the last three years, DUI-related collisions have killed 26 people in Bakersfield, officials said in a statement.

Penalties for DUI convictions can include jail time, fines and other expenses, Bakersfield police said.