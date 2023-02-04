BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit conducted a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Friday night.

More than 600 vehicles were screened by officers between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m in the 300 block of East Truxtun Avenue. Of these vehicles, 11 drivers were detained for

evaluation to determine their sobriety influence level.

The BPD Traffic Unit also arrested five drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol, 23 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed, 9 drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license, and 34 vehicles were seized at the checkpoint of which 27 of those vehicles were impounded and seven were released to licensed drivers.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided to the BPD Traffic Unit by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.