BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drivers will be stopped and checked for proper driver’s licensing and driving under the influence this week during a checkpoint, according to BPD.

The Bakersfield Police Department announced plans to conduct a routine, DUI and license checkpoint on Oct. 27. The checkpoint will be held within city limits, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Police say these DUI checks are a proven resource in hindering lives lost from alcohol or drug-related crashes.

Police will be looking for signs of impairment in drivers, while also checking driver’s licenses. DUI checkpoints are conducted in areas with the greatest chance to deter drunk driving. Officials warn that DUI suspects will be subject to jail time, DUI classes and other expenses potentially totaling more than $10,000.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant received through the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.