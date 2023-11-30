BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers will conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday night at an undisclosed location within city limits, the department said.

Traffic officers will be screening drivers for signs of alcohol or drug intoxication and proper licensing and registration from 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Officials said routine and well-publicized DUI checkpoints and patrols can decrease DUI-related crashes by 20%. Drivers will be screened for signs of intoxication from alcohol, narcotics, prescription drugs, marijuana and over-the-counter medications.

Checkpoints are placed based on DUI-related collisions and arrest data, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a release.

Anyone who suspects seeing an intoxicated driver on the road is urged to call 911.