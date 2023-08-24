BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers will be on patrol and will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint within city limits Friday night Aug. 25, department officials said.

Officers will be stationed at an undisclosed location between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday. In a release, the department said officers in the Traffic Unit will also conduct concurrent proactive DUI patrols.

Officers will be on the lookout for any signs of impairment from drugs or alcohol and check for proper licensing and registration.

Police said routine DUI checkpoints and patrols can reduce alcohol-related crashes by 20%.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver is urged to call 911.