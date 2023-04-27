BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Friday, April 28 at an undisclosed location, according to a release.

Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit will be checking for signs of impairment somewhere within city limits on between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

The department said routine and well-publicized DUI checkpoints can reduce alcohol- or drug-related crashes by 20%.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver on the road is urged to call 911.