BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers will conduct a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location Friday night, the department said.

Officers will conduct the checkpoint from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.

Officers at the checkpoint will be checking for any signs of alcohol or drug impairment. They will also be checking motorists for proper licensing.

Officials said routine and well-publicized DUI checkpoints act as a deterrent to drunk driving and can reduce alcohol-related crashes by 20%.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver on the road is urged to call 911.