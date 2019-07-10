Bakersfield police arrest 2 people on suspicion of DUI during Tuesday night checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers arrested two drivers on suspicion of DUI during a checkpoint Tuesday night in East Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said officers set up the checkpoint in the 300 block of East Truxtun Avenue beginning at 6 p.m.

Officers screened 645 vehicles and detained seven drivers for further evaluation of their sobriety level, the department said in a release.

Twenty drivers were cited for driving without a license; 14 were found driving with a suspended license. One person was arrested for a felony warrant.

The two drivers arrested were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver on the road is asked to call 911.