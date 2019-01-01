Bakersfield friend-kills-friend manslaughter conviction upheld on appeal

The vehicular manslaughter conviction has been upheld for a drunken driver who ran over and killed his friend and then claimed carjackers had done it.

The appeals court that upheld the conviction of Joselito Meza also upheld his nine-year-prison sentence.

Here’s how the appeals court described the crime:

“On Jan. 31, 2015, Meza and his friend Miguel Aldaco went out drinking at two bars in Bakersfield.

“At approximately 2:24 a.m. the next morning, after they had parted company, as Meza drove southbound on Buena Vista Road, his car hit the curb on the center median and struck Aldaco as he stood with one foot on the median and the other on the roadway, killing him.

“At 2:40 a.m., Meza called 911 from a location at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and White Lane to report that he had been the victim of a carjacking.

“When police officers responded to Meza’s location, Meza was visibly intoxicated. The officers found Meza’s car in a nearby parking lot with its front end severely damaged and its front windshield shattered, and what appeared to be blood, skin and hair in the shattered glass.

“The officers followed a trail of oil 1.4 miles northbound on Buena Vista Road and discovered Aldaco’s body in the center median and debris from a car in the median and in the roadway.

“Meza failed several field sobriety tests. A breath test at 4:37 a.m. indicated that he had a BAC of 0.179 percent. Blood drawn from Meza at 6 a.m. registered a BAC of 0.164 percent,” the opinion said.

Meza was 25. Aldaco was 22.

A jury convicted Meza of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and DUI causing injury.

Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II decided not to impose the maximum term, instead ordering a four-year sentence for the manslaughter and a five-year enhancement for leaving the scene of the accident.

At sentencing, Meza’s lawyer said Meza spent the two years between the accident and the trial trying to make amends.

Attorney David Torres said Meza spent time speaking out against drunk driving and volunteered as a designated driver.

That, Torres said, may have contributed to the judge’s decision to reduce Meza’s sentence.

“The bottom line is, he was extremely remorseful for what happened,” Torres said after the 2017 sentencing. “I think what the judge is basically giving him is the opportunity to turn his life around.”

In upholding the manslaughter and hit-and-run convictions, the 5th District Court of Appeal struck down two DUI convictions, saying those allegations were included in the manslaughter charges. Those reversals had only minor impact on the sentence, which remains at nine years.

Meza, now 29, is in Avenal State Prison in Kings County. He will be eligible for parole in 2024.

The appeals case is Peo. v. Joselito Meza, http://www.courts.ca.gov/opinions/nonpub/F075523.PDF