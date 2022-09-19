BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and two drivers were cited for driving without a license during a DUI checkpoints on Saturday night in northwest Bakersfield, according to the California highway Patrol.

The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Calloway Drive at Holland Street between 6p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.

429 vehicles were screened by Deputies during the checkpoint and five drivers were detained for field sobriety tests, CHP said in a statement.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver on the road is urged to call 911.