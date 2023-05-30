BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers arrested 28 people on suspicion of DUI in the Bakersfield area over the long holiday weekend, according to a CHP release.

The officers also made five arrests not related to driving under the influence and issued 277 citations, 223 of which were for speeding, according to the release. Another 21 citations were for distracted driving, and 17 for not wearing a seat belt.

Forty-one vehicles were impounded, the release said.

The agency investigated one fatal crash in the Bakersfield area over the holiday maximum enforcement period stretching from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the release said.