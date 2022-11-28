BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol arrested 25 motorists over the Thanksgiving holiday for investigation of driving under the influence.

California Highway officer Tomas Martinez said in a news release the arrests were made between Wednesday and Sunday during the agency’s maximum enforcement period. Officers also investigated three fatal crashes.

Bakersfield was recently ranked first in the U.S. for most DUIs in 2022. Officers with the California Highway Patrol told 17 News that as of October 2022, they had investigated 327 crashes that have involved a driver who was driving under the influence. This is a downturn from 2021 when Bakersfield was ranked at number four, according to QuoteWizard.

Bakersfield was also ranked first for worst drivers in America, fourth in the U.S. for speeding, and eighth for accidents and citations.