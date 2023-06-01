BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old man will remain in custody without bail on allegations he drove under the influence of a drug and reached speeds greater than 100 mph in a crash last month that killed a 66-year-old woman.

Judge Elizabet Rodriguez on Thursday found Karim Reyad poses a danger to the public and denied a motion to reduce bail.

Reyad has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and reckless driving, among other charges. He faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted. He’s due back in court Friday.

In arguing for bail, Forrest Miller, Reyad’s attorney, said Reyad doesn’t pose a threat because he is unable to get in a vehicle due to injuries suffered in the crash. Miller said Reyad needs help to even shower or use the bathroom.

If a reasonable bail is set — Miller suggested $100,000 — Reyad would make all future court hearings, the attorney said. He said Reyad’s mother is heavily involved in his life and would care for him and make sure he attends.

“He understands the gravity of this case and the gravity, the seriousness, of the allegations against him,” MIller said.

He added his client needs “severe” medical help and wasn’t getting proper treatment in jail.

Prosecutor Kacie Barrier asked no bail be set, noting Reyad has made remarks about leaving Bakersfield and is a flight risk.

She said the murder charge filed against Reyad is justified because he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug days before the crash, and was warned if he drove while impaired and killed someone as a result he could be charged with murder.

Barrier said Reyad had multiple contacts with police in the days leading up to the crash, establishing a pattern of reckless driving.

A passenger in Reyad’s 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat said Reyad drove like a “maniac” before the April 18 collision in southwest Bakersfield that killed Gayla Sue Price, according to court documents. Price died at the scene.

The passenger said Reyad ran a stop sign at 80 mph, eventually hit speeds of at least 120 mph and made an illegal U-turn before traveling east on Campus Park Drive, according to the documents. He told police Reyad then swerved into opposite lanes and hit Price’s Honda Civic.

Data retrieved from the Dodge showed it was traveling 108 mph just 1.1 seconds before the crash, police said in the documents.

Both of Reyad’s passengers were injured, one suffering a broken foot and fractured knee, documents said.