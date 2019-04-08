Arvin man dies after possible DUI crash

A man has died after a possible DUI crash.

On Friday, April 5 around 4:20 p.m. a Toyota pickup truck overturned in a field on Herring Road, east of Wheeler Ridge Road in the area of Arvin.

The pickup truck, driven by 31-year-old Gregorio Lopez Cruz of Arvin, was traveling at an unknown speed when the truck veered off the roadway and overturned at least before landing on its roof.

The single passenger, identified as 32-year-old Raul Lopez Perez of Arvin, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He died at the scene.

Cruz also was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Kern Medical with major injuries.

Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

If you have any information, call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 396-6600.