BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The arraignment for a 52-year-old man charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in an alleged drunken driving crash has been postponed to next week.

William Pederson appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing in which a court commissioner ordered he remain held without bail. His next hearing is scheduled Feb. 23.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Pederson was driving a Dodge Ram north on Highway 65 early Tuesday when the SUV crossed over the double yellow line into the southbound lane and collided with another vehicle, killing its driver, a 53-year-old woman whose name has not been released. Pederson suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened just north of Famoso Road.