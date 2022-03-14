BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence in a fatal crash on White Lane has posted bail, according to inmate booking records.

Kimberly Phomassouk, 29, was booked into jail early March 10 on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two DUI-related offenses, according to information that was posted on the sheriff’s inmate website.

Phomassouk posted $120,000 bail and was released. She had not been charged as of Monday afternoon.

Police said Phomassouk tried to make a left turn in an SUV on White Lane near Dovewood Street and hit a car driven by Jermari Pierre Terrell, 19. The impact knocked the car off the road and into a gas main, causing a brief gas leak.

Terrell was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred at about 10:50 p.m. March 9.