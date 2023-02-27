BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspected drunken driver was stopped in Mojave after a California Highway Patrol officer caught him weaving in lanes at 113 mph, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court.

The officer stopped Adrian Prieto-Garcia on Highway 14 south of Rosamond Boulevard at about 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 18, according to the warrant authored by the officer. Prieto-Garcia showed signs of intoxication including slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, an odor of alcohol and unsteadiness on his feet, the document says.

Asked to submit to a blood test, Prieto-Garcia responded, “Go (expletive) yourself,” according to the warrant. A vial of his blood was later obtained through the warrant for testing. No charges were listed as of Monday morning.